Save the date: Meteorological Technology World Expo Conference for Aviation Meteorology

The meteorology industry’s most important conference goes online this March, with the launch of an exclusive, targeted, one-day virtual conference focused solely on aviation meteorology. The Meteorological Technology World Expo Conference for Aviation Meteorology will be held on March 24, 2021, providing aviation meteorologists, airline and airport operators, air navigation services and other key stakeholders with a tailor-made platform to network, connect, learn and share the latest ideas, strategies and technologies.

Brought to you by the publisher of Meteorological Technology International magazine and the organizer of Meteorological Technology World Expo, this free-to-attend, brand-new, online conference will address the latest aviation weather challenges. The conference will provide a means to bring together the global aviation and meteorological communities via an engaging, simple-to-use platform, to allow participants to network, share content, host video meetings and discuss important industry developments.

Expect to see and discuss the very latest case studies and technical solutions, and to debate future industry trends and current challenges with leading vendors, trade bodies and industry leaders.

Systems and solutions presented include detection solutions for runway GRF, AWOS, remote sensing technology, visibility sensors, weather radar, wind-shear detection, software for data processing, automated weather/chart creation, application of GIS, integrated met/ATC dashboards, data processing, integration of multiple weather service offerings and lightning networks.

With speakers drawn from across the industry, participants can look forward to an insight-packed agenda, with Estelle De Coning, acting head of the World Weather Research Programme, WMO; Matt Strahan, international operations chief, NOAA; Rory Clarkson, engine environmental protection – associate fellow, Rolls-Royce; Sharon Lau, assistant director – aviation weather services, Hong Kong Observatory; and Greg Brock, head of the WMO’s Services for Aviation division among just some of the presenters and panellists due to take part.

Click here to view the full program and speaker list; and register – for FREE – now!