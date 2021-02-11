Meteorological Technology International
You are at:»»Pioneering weather and early warning services for African informal settlements
Videos

Pioneering weather and early warning services for African informal settlements

mm By No Comments
LinkedIn +

Leading Kenyan filmmaker, Ondivow, teamed up with James Kirika, a local community leader from Nairobi, to tell the story of how DARAJA, Africa’s most inclusive urban weather forecasting and early warning system, was created.

DARAJA is a UK FCDO (UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office) funded project of the Met Office-led Weather and Climate Information Services for Africa (WISER) Programme.

DARAJA aims to improve the climate resilience of vulnerable populations living in informal settlements in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, and Nairobi, Kenya by building bridges between communities and weather and climate information providers.

Read more about the project here.

Share this story:

About Author

mm
, editor-in-chief

Helen has worked for UKi Media & Events for more than a decade. She joined the company as assistant editor on Passenger Terminal World and has since progressed to become editor of five publications, covering everything from aviation, logistics and automotive to meteorology. She has a love for travel and property and has redeveloped three houses in three years. When she’s not editing magazines, she’s running around after her two boys and their partner in crime, Pete the pug.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.