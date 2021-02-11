Pioneering weather and early warning services for African informal settlements

Leading Kenyan filmmaker, Ondivow, teamed up with James Kirika, a local community leader from Nairobi, to tell the story of how DARAJA, Africa’s most inclusive urban weather forecasting and early warning system, was created.

DARAJA is a UK FCDO (UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office) funded project of the Met Office-led Weather and Climate Information Services for Africa (WISER) Programme.

DARAJA aims to improve the climate resilience of vulnerable populations living in informal settlements in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, and Nairobi, Kenya by building bridges between communities and weather and climate information providers.

