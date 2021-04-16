Meteorological Technology International
Baron appoints new VP of international sales

Baron

Baron, a provider of critical weather intelligence, has announced the appointment of Jon Tarleton as the new vice president of Integrated Weather Systems. Tarleton will be assuming responsibility for the sale of Baron’s line of Doppler radar, numerical weather prediction and fully integrated solutions for countries developing and expanding their national weather infrastructure.

Tarleton has more than 20 years of experience in sales and marketing in weather equipment and forecasting markets. As the VP of Integrated Weather Systems, he will be responsible for the growth and expansion of Baron’s global business and focus on rapidly elevating the company’s profile and opportunities in international and government markets.

Baron specializes in offering solutions and support for countries and governments seeking to expand and enhance their meteorological and hydrological early warning systems. The company can integrate data from radars, sensors, gauges, weather models and more into one system where it can be analyzed simultaneously for more accurate forecasting.

As a key element of any early warning system, Baron Gen3 radar includes exclusive capabilities including patented auto-calibration for the generation of more precise information. These solutions form the foundation of a fully integrated weather infrastructure for early detection of threatening weather, warnings, and the distribution of information to the public.

