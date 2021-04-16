Meteorological Technology International
NASA/JPL explores science behind ice and how it impacts the climate

In the latest program from its Theodore von Kármán Lecture Series, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (NASA/JPL) explores the science behind ice, and what ice says about past, present, and future climate.

In the program, which was launched to celebrate Earth Day on April 22, Dr Alex Gardner, research scientist in the NASA/JPL Sea Level and Ice Group, in the Earth Sciences Section, talks about the cryosphere and how it affects the future. He is joined by Nikki Wyrick, Public Services Office, NASA/JPL, and Jocelyn Argueta, public outreach specialist, NASA/JPL.

To discover more from JPL’s Theodore von Kármán Lecture Series, presented by the Communications and Education Directorate, click here. The series aims to bring the excitement of JPL’s missions, instruments and other technologies to an audience of both JPL employees and the general public.

Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech
Original air date: April 15, 2021

