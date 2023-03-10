Baron to install X- and C-band weather radars throughout Morocco

Weather intelligence provider Baron Weather has been selected by the General Directorate of Meteorology (DGM) in Morocco to supply, install and commission three X-band dual-polarization Doppler radars and two C-band dual-polarization Doppler radars.

The X-band radars will provide coverage for the region of Mohammedia and M’Diq-Fnideq, as well as the valley of Ourika within Morocco. The project, expected to begin in March 2023 and be completed by August 2024, includes software, installation and related maintenance services for the coverage of the regions, and remote operation of the radars.

The C-band meteorological radars will provide coverage of the Casablanca-Settat and Fez-Meknes regions. The plan includes related installation and maintenance services. Project delivery of the C-band radars is also slated to begin in March and will be finalized by June 2024.

Building a more effective and reliable radar system is a priority for the nation. In Morocco’s case, weather radar is an essential tool for early warning systems – especially flooding as well as monitoring climate change – and observing precipitation across the region. Baron Weather is partnering with M2E Solutions in Casablanca for the project.

Jon Tarleton, vice president of integrated weather systems at Baron Weather, said, “The radars are planned to detect and aid in the issuance of warnings for extreme weather conditions, especially significant and rapidly developing weather situations. The new radar data will be integrated into DGM’s processing system at its headquarters in Casablanca.”

Once the project in Morocco is complete, Baron will have installed a total of 10 radars in Africa. Currently, Baron is working with the Zimbabwe government, through its Meteorological Services Department, finalizing the installation of five Baron Gen3 C-band dual-polarization weather radars throughout the country along with 10 Baron Lynx Advanced Forecaster Workstations.