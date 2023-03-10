Dates announced for Meteorological Technology World Expo – North America 2024!

Using the hugely successful formula that’s been applied to the international show held annually in Europe for over 10 years, UKi Media & Events held its first Meteorological Technology World Expo – North America event at the Donald E Stephens Convention Center in Chicago on August 31 and September 1, 2022, to high acclaim.

We are thrilled to announce that the next edition will be held on March 13-14, 2024, at the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center, California. Meteorological Technology World Expo – North America is forecast to be the biggest gathering of meteorological solution providers under one roof, and the only dedicated B2B event for the sector in the region in 2024!

The B2B expo will focus on the full spectrum of commercial applications of weather forecasting and measurement technologies and services. Visitors from across the Americas will include buyers and users of meteorological, hydromet, metocean and environmental monitoring equipment and services from NMHSs, environment agencies, research institutes and weather-critical industries such as aviation, military, transportation (including road and rail), maritime, port authorities, agriculture, offshore and renewable energy, among many others.

The show is organized and promoted by UKi Media & Events, which runs the hugely respected Meteorological Technology World Expo in Europe. The company has a 25-year track record of running events in Europe, China, India and North America, with operations spanning the aviation, maritime and automotive industries.

To find out more information about exhibiting, please email Sandy Greenway at sandy.greenway@ukimediaevents.com