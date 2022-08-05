BoM completes upgrade of Halls Creek weather radar

Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) has announced the completion of its Halls Creek weather radar upgrade, providing more reliable and up-to-date weather information for communities in Halls Creek, Fitzroy Crossing and central Kimberley.

Images from the newly upgraded weather radar in Western Australia are now live on the BoM website and weather app. The upgrade to the weather radar includes benefits such as new capabilities of Doppler technology to track the location and strength of wind changes.

Todd Smith, hazard preparedness manager north and west, BoM, said, “Emergency services and local industry including aviation and resources, as well as the community, will benefit from clearer images and improved radar stability provided by the new digital receiver and control system.

“The new technology also allows for better fire plume height estimation and detection of fire-generated thunderstorms, for enhanced information for emergency services in keeping communities safe,” he said.

The weather radar gives improved coverage for the Ord River catchment, the Sandy Desert- Mackay Basin and the upper catchment of the Fitzroy River.

The Halls Creek radar is one part of a comprehensive weather observation network of more than 11,000 assets including satellites, upper atmosphere monitoring, automatic weather stations, ocean buoys and flood warning networks.