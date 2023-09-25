EMS and AMS renew collaboration agreement

Liz Bentley, president of the European Meteorological Society (EMS), and Stella Kafka, executive director and CEO of the American Meteorological Society (AMS), have renewed the organizations’ cooperation agreement.

The agreement was signed at the EMS annual meeting in Bratislava, Slovakia and will continue their “mutually beneficial interaction”, including sections on non-confliction meeting dates, representation at each other’s annual meetings, co-sponsorship of meetings and complimentary institutional subscriptions to member publications.

The renewed commitment underscores the organizations’ common goal of supporting the creation and dissemination of knowledge in the atmospheric and related sciences.