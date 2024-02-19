European weather center HQ given planning permission

Wokingham Borough Council in the UK has granted planning permission for the development of a new European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) headquarters on the University of Reading’s Whiteknights campus.

The development will reportedly house 300 scientists in a sustainably designed facility. Construction is expected to begin later in 2024, with completion due in autumn 2026. The project is funded by the UK government through the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology. The planning application was submitted by the Government Property Agency (GPA).

The site of the proposed new building formerly housed the School of Art and will be prepared by the university’s Estates team before being handed over to the GPA.

Professor Robert Van de Noort, vice chancellor of the University of Reading, commented, “This is extremely positive news. We already collaborate closely with our ECMWF colleagues and look forward to welcoming them onto our campus. This development will further strengthen our partnership with ECMWF, allowing our scientists to work even more closely together on environmental research to address global challenges.”

Parliamentary Secretary for the Cabinet Office Alex Burghart said, “Ensuring the UK stays at the forefront of the global science and technology sector is essential to delivering long-term economic growth and security across the country. Reading is the ideal location for this new headquarters, perfectly positioned to access the university’s strong talent pipeline and create fantastic new opportunities for the next generation.”

Clive Anderson, director of capital projects at the Government Property Agency, said, “We are delighted to achieve planning permission to develop this new facility, which will deliver a modern, inspirational and energy-efficient headquarters for ECMWF’s forecasting, research and training functions, retaining a world-leading scientific organization and attracting long-term investment into the region. It’s another milestone for us at the Government Property Agency to deliver smart, modern, sustainable and digitally connected workplaces that focus on supporting productivity and well-being.”

To find out more about ECMWF’s latest developments, click here.