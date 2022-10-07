Finapp to introduce cosmic ray neutron sensing solution at Meteorological Technology World Expo

Finapp will introduce its new cosmic ray neutron sensing (CRNS) solution at Meteorological Technology World Expo 2022.

As some cosmic neutrons from space are absorbed by Earth’s water and some are reflected into the air, they can indicate how much water is present in the soil moisture, biomass water equivalent or snow water equivalent. Finapp translates these neutrons into more easily understandable numbers.

The new generation of Finapp CRNS can measure an area of approximately 5-10ha and can also measure up to 50cm into dry soil. Additionally, it does not require location on flat terrain. The CRNS provides real-time measurements due to the nature of its cosmic rays. Its measurement abilities are not limited to a single point to reduce the risk of errors this can bring. Instead, it has been designed to give insight into an area’s real water content situation. The probe is plug-and-play, and is powered by a 20W solar panel and 7Ah backup battery which enables it to work off the network.

Finapp has created the CRNS solution to not require heating or antifreeze fluids. According to the company, local maintenance is not required either, as the instrument is self-calibrating and lightweight to ensure easy transportation and installation. It is capable of measuring through complex snow layers, both surface and deep snow. The sensor is compatible with all dataloggers and can also provide data on a proprietary cloud application.

