Meteorological Technology World Expo to live stream WMO TECO-2022

Meteorological Technology World Expo will hold the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) Technical Conference (TECO) on Meteorological and Environmental Instruments and methods of Observation on October 10, 11, 12 and 13.

Full live coverage of the WMO TECO-2022 in Paris will be available online via live streaming at 9:00am CET on the Meteorological Technology World Expo website. This year’s conference theme is ‘Sustainable fit-for-purpose measurements – a foundation of the WMO Earth System approach’.

The conference will gather all those involved with instruments and methods of observation from national meteorological and hydrological services, environmental agencies, other national and international organizations dealing with measurements, research institutes and academia, the private sector (especially instrument manufacturers and measurement providers) and other interested individuals.

The overall goal of the conference is to strengthen the WMO Integrated Global Observing System (WIGOS) measurement community by enhancing knowledge of environmental measurement techniques, methodologies and related quality procedures, and to foster collaboration among WIGOS stakeholders, including manufacturers, research institutions and academia.

Register here for access to the live stream.