FTS to host webinar addressing improved road weather monitoring

Forest Technology Systems (FTS Inc) will host a webinar on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, to look at how the right road monitoring systems can help improve driver safety.

According to the US Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration in the USA alone approximately 21% of vehicle crashes each year are weather-related.

FTS, which specializes in meteorology, hydrology and fire weather monitoring and predictive services and is part of the Advanced Environmental Monitoring (AEM) group, will use the webinar to discuss how the right combination of sensors, cameras, flashing road signs and software can provide real-time alerting and responsive situational awareness for road weather.

According to FTS, combining sensors and cameras into a complete real-time road weather monitoring solution that can trigger a flashing road sign and send reports and alerts encourages proactive responses to keep people safe on the roads.

The webinar will include talks from Dan Skites, VP of business development at TraffiCalm Systems, which produces LED flashing sign systems, intelligent warning systems and radar driver feedback signs. He will be joined by Brandon Terry, NE sales manager and RWIS specialist for High Sierra Electronics, who will cover different road weather-monitoring options and how they provide a community with improved situational awareness.

FTS will also provide more information on its RWIS One road weather system, which includes road weather sensors, a solar power system, on-site data storage, hardware and cellular telemetry.

Click here to register for the webinar, which will be held from 10:00 – 11:00am (PST) on February 3.