Fujitsu develops supercomputer system for numerical weather forecasting in Taiwan

Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau (CWB) has deployed a Fujitsu supercomputer system to create numerical weather predictions.

Having been completed in December 2023, the system is expected to achieve a theoretical peak performance of 10 peta floating-point operations per second (PFLOPS), making it the fastest supercomputer in Taiwan.

With its tropical and subtropical climate, Taiwan sits in one of the regions of the world most vulnerable to natural disasters including typhoons and heavy rain. The new system is expected to help mitigate the threats posed to Taiwan by such disasters, enabling the CWB to promote advanced weather observation, improve observation and forecast accuracy of weather disasters, and strengthen its efforts to observe and analyze the long-term impacts of climate change, in addition to daily weather forecasting services. It will further support the CWB in diversifying weather services as a key element in its infrastructure to promote smart and advanced weather services.

The system is primarily based on Fujitsu’s supercomputer Fujitsu Supercomputer Primehpc FX1000 hardware, which features the same A64FX CPU as the supercomputer Fugaku, jointly developed by Riken and Fujitsu.

