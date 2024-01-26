MyRadar to launch its first two HORIS pathfinder satellites

MyRadar has signed a launch agreement with Exolaunch for the deployment of its first two HORIS pathfinder satellites. HORIS-1 and HORIS-2 are set to launch on upcoming SpaceX rideshare missions.

This is the initial phase in the deployment of a comprehensive constellation of roughly 150 satellites that are integral to MyRadar’s strategy to enhance global weather forecasting and environmental monitoring and alerting capabilities.

HORIS-1 is scheduled to launch to low Earth orbit on the SpaceX Transporter-12 mission. This launch is reportedly pivotal in establishing the technological and operational groundwork for the subsequent HORIS constellation. HORIS-2 is slated for launch aboard the SpaceX Transporter-13 mission, continuing the pathfinder phase of the project.

The primary objective of these initial satellites is to validate the technologies and operational protocols that will be used in the full HORIS constellation. They will also gather AI training data for MyRadar’s observation and alerting models. The company says that the data collected from HORIS-1 and HORIS-2 will be instrumental in refining its approach to providing accurate, real-time environmental data.

“Partnering with Exolaunch represents our commitment to employing advanced space technologies for the modern era,” said MyRadar’s CEO, Andy Green. “These collaborations are a testament to our dedication to innovation in the field of weather and Earth observation technology.”

As part of the NOAA Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador initiative, MyRadar is engaged in advancing the field of space-based weather monitoring and environmental data analysis.

