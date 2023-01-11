Michael Eilts to lead Spire Earth intelligence and weather team

Data, analytics and space services specialist Spire Global has appointed Michael Eilts as general manager (GM) of weather and Earth intelligence.

Eilts is an experienced entrepreneur and executive in the weather and environmental risk communication industry. He has four decades of experience in leading and scaling global SaaS organizations and technical expertise in meteorology and climate.

Eilts will be responsible for leading the growth strategy and product roadmap for Spire’s global weather data and solutions, as well as overseeing the team of weather and data scientists. He will relocate to Boulder, Colorado, where the majority of the company’s weather team is based and will report to Spire’s chief operating officer Theresa Condor.

Commenting on Eilts appointment, Condor said, “Mike shares Spire’s vision to leverage data to make our world safer, cleaner and more prosperous. He has spent his career developing innovative technologies to make weather information more impactful and accessible. His unique set of expertise in SaaS business development and weather will be integral in guiding our weather data and solutions.”

Previously, Eilts co-founded Weather Decision Technologies, a weather information SaaS company, where he served as president and CEO for 18 years until the company was acquired by DTN. He led the growth of the company from five to 100 employees, including acquisitions of two companies. Once a part of DTN, he served as senior vice president where he led the Weather Business Unit.

Eilts said, “Spire has created a differentiated product offering among the weather industry with data that can only be collected from space by a large satellite constellation. I’m excited to work with the team to scale our weather and Earth intelligence solutions so that organizations globally are armed with this vital information to strategically mitigate disruptions caused by weather.”