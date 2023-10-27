Namaste Solar to install 228kW solar system at Vaisala’s HQ in Colorado

Vaisala and commercial solar company Namaste Solar will design and complete the construction of a 228kW solar photovoltaic (PV) system at Vaisala’s North American headquarters in Louisville, Colorado.

“As a company that is embedded in communities across the globe, we believe in a future where societies thrive on renewable energy,” said T J Mattimore, director of legal for Vaisala North America. “This installation continues Vaisala’s commitment to sustainability and underlines our dedication to achieving our lofty environmental, social and governance goals. We aim to inspire other companies to embrace sustainable energy solutions and create a cleaner, greener world for all.”

Anticipating completion in December 2023, the solar PV system includes two rooftop arrays – one ballasted on a flat roof and the other flush-mounted on a pitched roof — as well as a vertical façade array. The system is projected to offset approximately 69% of the electricity consumption at Vaisala’s North American headquarters. Estimates predict the robust system will produce 278,910kWh in year one, the offset equivalent of CO 2 emissions from 22,241 gallons of gasoline consumed. Vaisala expects its investment to break even by 2032.

Vaisala and Namaste Solar have a long-standing partnership in renewable energy initiatives. In 2010, Namaste Solar installed solar panels on the existing buildings directly south of the new Vaisala building and has since managed system operations and maintenance. The new solar PV project represents the next chapter in this successful collaboration, further strengthening Vaisala’s position as a regional sustainability leader.

In 2015, Vaisala joined RE100, the Climate Group’s global initiative encouraging the world’s most influential companies to commit to 100% renewable electricity. In 2020, Vaisala reached its target, covering its electricity consumption with 100% renewable sources. Renewable electricity reduced Vaisala’s energy consumption emissions by 97% between 2014 and 2020. Situated at 152 S Taylor Avenue within the Colorado Technology Center, the new building also incorporates electric vehicle charging stations.

“Vaisala’s project serves as a compelling example of an organization that truly recognizes the multifaceted benefits of solar,” said Ruby Nahan, strategic accounts representative and co-owner at Namaste Solar. “By embracing solar power, Vaisala not only reduces its carbon footprint but also demonstrates its role as a beacon of sustainability within the community. And the addition of solar brings substantial financial advantages like minimized exposure to escalating utility rates and reduced electricity bills.”

