NOAA awards US$2.8m satellite weather data contract to Spire Global

Spire Global has been awarded a US$2.8m contract by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) for satellite weather data.

The contract is part of NOAA’s Commercial Weather Data Pilot (CWDP) Ocean Surface Winds Pilot Study, aimed at advancing the understanding of climate, weather and oceanic conditions.

Spire will provide NOAA with Global Navigation Satellite System Reflectometry (GNSS-R) observation data in near real time, primarily focusing on ocean surface wind speeds. This data will enable NOAA to evaluate the quality and applicability of commercial GNSS-R observations across various domains, such as refining weather forecasting models and advancing climate research. The initiative addresses the agency’s need for precise global sea-surface wind measurements essential for marine weather forecasts, hurricane tracking, ocean current analysis and climate studies.

The 12-month contract, commencing October 25, 2023, will consist of three phases: preparation, data delivery and evaluation. In addition to ocean surface wind analysis, the project will investigate various GNSS-R applications, including land surface flooding, freeze/thaw events, sea ice detection and soil moisture monitoring.

Chuck Cash, vice president of federal sales at Spire, commented, “In today’s world, the demand for precise weather information is more critical than ever. We are proud to partner with NOAA to utilize our satellite technology and capabilities, enabling NOAA to improve weather forecasts, advance climate research, and provide cost-effective and regular monitoring of surface winds that complements existing observation systems.”

