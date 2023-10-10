VIDEO: WMO celebrates 150th anniversary at Meteorological Technology World Expo 2023

At the World Meteorological Organization’s first standalone booth at Meteorological Technology World Expo 2023, Tony Robinson, show founder and CEO of UKi Media & Events, welcomed visitors to the WMO’s 150th-anniversary celebration party.

The event featured speeches from Joshua Campbell, chairman of the Association of the Hydro-Meteorological Industry (HMEI), a WMO partner, and Wenjian Zhang, assistant secretary-general of the WMO. The meteorological executives highlighted the importance of continued scientific collaboration across the industry as the world prepares for increasingly extreme weather.

“One of the WMO’s greatest achievements, in its 150 years of pioneering weather forecasting, has been encouraging meteorologists around the world to work together,” Zhang said. “No single country can do the weather forecasting alone. The nature of this business needs global collaboration.”

The WMO also hosted its Forum on Advancing the Environmental Sustainability of Observing Systems and Methods and revealed its Upper Air Instrument Intercomparison 2022 results at Meteorological Technology World Expo 2023. For more news live from the show, click here