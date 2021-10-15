Penny Endersby elected Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering

Penny Endersby, chief executive of the UK’s Met Office, has been elected as a fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering.

Endersby is approaching three years since her appointment as chief executive. During this time she has led the organization in the development of a new supercomputer, designed to improve forecasting and climate projections when it is up and running in 2022. Endersby also committed to making the Met Office a net-zero greenhouse gas emitter by 2030, including moving to 100% renewable electricity at all main operational locations.

Around 50 fellows are elected each year for the Academy by peer review from nominations made by existing fellows. The role of fellows in the Royal Academy of Engineering is to promote excellence in engineering and to support research, policy formation, education and entrepreneurship that can advance and enrich engineering in all its forms. They will also add their capabilities to the Academy’s mission to create a sustainable society and an inclusive economy for all.

Endersby said, “Throughout my career in defense and at the Met Office I have worked at the junction of science and engineering, working to realize the latest ideas and techniques as solutions which save lives. I also have worked throughout my career to encourage others to join the engineering profession, especially more women. As a fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering, I will continue to engage in work for the advancement of engineering, from our leading systems and research, right through to helping to develop the next generation of engineers.”

Sir Jim McDonald, president of the Royal Academy of Engineering, said, “This year’s new fellows are the most diverse group elected in the history of our institution. The engineering profession has long suffered from a diversity shortfall and the Academy is committed to changing that, including by ensuring that our own Fellowship community is as inclusive as it can be. It is well-established that diverse organizations tend to be more agile and more innovative, and as the UK’s National Academy for engineering and technology, we have a responsibility to reflect the society we serve in addressing the shared challenges of our future.”