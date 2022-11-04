Virginia Tech joins UCAR consortium

Six new trustees have won election to the board of the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research (UCAR) in the USA, which manages the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) on behalf of the US National Science Foundation. UCAR also serves the Earth system science community through its UCAR Community Programs.

The new trustees are Carol Anne Clayson, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution; Tracey Holloway, University of Wisconsin-Madison; Marilyn Rafael, University of California, Los Angeles; Patty Leslie, Attainment Network; Bob Litterman, Kepos Capital; and Makenzie Lystrup, most recently of Ball Aerospace. In addition, Kathy Jacobs of the University of Arizona was elected for a second term.

Susan Avery, chair of the UCAR board, said, “It’s exciting to welcome our new trustees, who bring fresh perspectives and a wealth of diverse skills. Their expertise will strengthen UCAR and ensure that we are meeting the needs of the Earth system science community into the future.”

Avery will step down as board chair in February. She will be succeeded by Trustee Shuyi Chen of the University of Washington.

UCAR also welcomed Virginia Tech as a new member institution. Antonio Busalacchi, UCAR president, commented, “Our scientists have collaborated with Virginia Tech researchers for many years, and I am excited to officially welcome them into the consortium. Each member of our university community makes a vital contribution as we work to advance Earth system science for the betterment of society.”

UCAR is a non-profit consortium of 122 North American colleges and universities focused on research and training in Earth system science.