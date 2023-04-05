WMO publishes net zero energy transition report

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has published the Integrated Weather and Climate Services in Support of Net Zero Energy Transition report, to provide guidelines and examples of best practices for the transition from polluting fossil fuels to net zero energy production.

The report draws on the expertise of nearly 50 authors coordinated by the WMO services commission Study group on Integrated energy services. The aim of this publication is to review the current state of knowledge on weather and climate services value chains in the energy industry, benchmark best practices and identify knowledge gaps and barriers to the uptake of these services. It is also to describe implementation approaches, including business models, public-private–academic partnerships and capacity-development programs, to assist with the deployment of these services. Alongside this, the report provides additional context and guidance based on “good practices” to support efforts to accelerate the transition toward net zero emissions.

The publication also contributes to the Early Warnings for All initiative by sharing cases provided by national meteorological and hydrological services (NMHSs) that are related by early weather warnings to safeguard the electricity supply, especially during flood season and extreme weather events. This publication provides guidelines required to strengthen the development and uptake of integrated water and climate services for the energy sector, which are needed to accelerate the transition toward net zero emissions.

Approximately 73% of global greenhouse gas emissions are from the energy sector (including industry, transportation and buildings). A deep and rapid energy transformation is therefore needed to reduce emissions, while meeting the growing demand for energy supply. Energy transition toward net zero emissions supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and has multiple benefits for the economy, society, public health, climate and the environment.

According to the organization, reaching net zero by 2050 will mean a complete transformation of the global energy system, with a switch to lower emissions of electricity production and increased energy efficiency. However, the transition to clean energy calls for investment in improved weather, water and climate services that can be used to ensure that our energy infrastructure is resilient to climate-related shocks, to inform on measures to increase energy efficiency across multiple sectors, and to harness renewable sources of energy.

Prof. Petteri Taalas, secretary-general of WMO, said, “This publication provides well-timed support for this crucial decade of energy transition to net zero. By enabling WMO members and their national meteorological and hydrological services, as well as energy sector companies and practitioners, to deliver and use integrated weather and climate services, national strategies on clean and sustainable energy for all can be achieved in a timely and effective manner.”

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s Sixth Assessment Synthesis Report highlighted that the last decade was warmer than any period since 125,000 years ago and that global greenhouse gas emissions have continued to increase in the last century due to unsustainable use of resources.

The WMO also organized a webinar to launch the publication on March 29, 2023. The event included speakers from meteorological services providers and energy sector users who highlighted the importance of integrated energy services for building decarbonized and resilient energy systems, and can be viewed here.

In her opening remarks, Dr Elena Manaenkova, deputy secretary-general of the WMO, stressed how WMO has placed a high level of importance on building effective services to key socio-economic sectors, especially for energy which is the backbone of economies and development.

“In order to limit the temperature increase to 1.5°C, energy generation must radically shift from burning fossil fuels to harness renewable sources like wind, solar and hydropower. Such renewable sources are modulated by weather and climate patterns, thus indicating that the role of weather water and climate services is compelling for the energy transition,” she said.

To find out more about the work of the WMO, click here.