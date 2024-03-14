WMO’s SERCOM agrees on updated climate service measures

WMO’s Commission for Weather, Climate, Hydrological, Marine and Related Environmental Services and Applications (SERCOM) has agreed on a raft of measures designed to ramp up the provision and use of tailored meteorological, hydrological and climate services in the face of rapid climate and societal change.

Climate adaptation strategies

The six-day event, held every two years, was hosted by the Indonesian Agency for Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics (BMKG). The SERCOM session in Bali, Indonesia, focused on optimizing support for key WMO priorities, including universal coverage of life-saving early warnings and supporting climate adaptation and sustainable development.

Johan Stander, director of WMO Services Department, said, “As the world grapples with escalating risks posed by a changing climate, the outcomes of SERCOM-3 will serve as a roadmap for building a safer and more resilient future for all. Through sustained commitment and collaboration, the vision of Early Warnings for All can be realized, ensuring that no one is left behind in the face of adversity.”

Sector-specific discussions

The meeting approved a new work program to support the development and implementation of globally harmonized weather-, climate-, hydrological-, ocean- and environment-related services.

Specific topics for discussion included: agriculture and food security; aviation services to boost safety and efficiency; climate services; disaster risk reduction; hydrology and flood forecasting; marine services to protect life at sea and in adjacent coastal areas; and integrated energy, health and urban services to speed the transition to a greener, safer and more resilient world.

Leadership and governance

Ian Lisk was re-elected as SERCOM president for the next four years. SERCOM members also elected three new co-vice presidents: Angela Corina, Ardhasena Sopaheluwakan and Raymond Tanabe.

The WMO Services Commission joined the international community in celebrating International Women’s Day with a dedicated event at SERCOM-3, Gender Action Day, on “Promoting Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment and Leadership in climate issues and through the Early Warnings for All initiative.”

To find out more about WMO’s latest developments, click here.