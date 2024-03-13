Fiji government and UNDP collaborate on Green Climate Fund proposal for early warning systems.

Fiji government representatives, United Nations (UN) agencies and other key stakeholders convened at the Grand Pacific Hotel to develop a Green Climate Fund (GCF) proposal that will address challenges and improve the effectiveness of Fiji’s Early Warning Systems (EWS).

Fiji’s selection among seven countries for coordinated support under the EW4All initiative marks a step toward enhancing climate information services and establishing a people-centered multi-hazard early warning system. This system will prioritize vulnerable communities, including persons with disabilities, women, children and ethnic minorities.

The EW4All framework is built on four pillars: Disaster Risk Knowledge; Observations and Forecasting; Dissemination and Communication; and Preparedness and Response. These pillars, along with the imperative of a multi-hazard, end-to-end and people-centered approach, were found to be pivotal in fortifying EWS effectiveness. Moreover, recognizing the diverse impacts of disasters and climate change, an intersectional approach was advocated at the event for inclusivity and equity.

Facilitated by the UNDP, GCF and National Disaster Management Office, the technical working group workshop was attended by representatives of the Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management Ministry, the Fiji Meteorological Service, the United Nations Office for the Disaster Risk Reduction, the World Meteorological Organization, the International Telecommunication Union and other partners including IFRC and Fiji Red Cross.

In his opening address, the Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management, the Honorable Sakiasi Ditoka, emphasized the pressing need for Pacific Island Countries to confront the dual challenges of frequent natural hazards and limited risk management capacity.

With millions affected and significant economic losses incurred, Minister Ditoka stressed the imperative of integrating risk mitigation measures into development planning to alleviate vulnerability on a global scale. Highlighting Fiji’s leadership in the EW4All initiative and the escalating impacts of climate change on natural disasters, he stressed the importance of inclusive community engagement and the incorporation of indigenous knowledge systems into modern early warning strategies.

Minister Ditoka also issued a call to action, urging collective commitment to the project. He said, “The Advancing Early Warning for All project is more than just a project, it’s a commitment to the safety and well-being of every Fijian. Through our collective efforts, we can ensure that our nation is better prepared, more resilient, and capable of thriving in the face of adversity.”

Expressing UN support, Iori Kato, acting UN Resident Coordinator for Fiji, affirmed the commitment to bolster Fiji’s efforts in advancing multi-hazard early warning systems and outlined the UN’s dedication to providing technical and financial assistance for the project’s success.

On day two of the event, Isoa Talemaibua, Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management, emphasized the importance of empowering individuals to respond to early warnings through education and capacity building.

Echoing this sentiment, Yemesrach Workie, Deputy Resident Representative of UNDP Pacific Office in Fiji, stressed the necessity of inclusivity and equality in the proposal’s development, ensuring the needs of marginalized groups are addressed.

Read more of the latest early warning systems updates from the meteorological technology industry, here.