WMO reaccredited as Adaptation Fund partner organization

An international fund tasked with financing projects aimed at helping developing countries to adapt to the impacts of climate change has reaccredited the WMO as a project implementation partner.

The WMO became accredited as an Adaptation Fund Multilateral Implementing Entity in December 2010, the status of which has now been extended to March 2027. The WMO’s renewed status enables it to propose adaptation projects to build resilience in countries most vulnerable to climate change and extreme weather impacts.

The WMO is currently implementing several projects with funding from the Adaptation Fund, including: