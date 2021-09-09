DTN partners with OrbitMI to improve weather intelligence for maritime operations

Data analytics specialist DTN has partnered with maritime software developer OrbitMI to improve weather analytics and operational intelligence for the shipping industry.

The partnership will provide shipping customers with a single site for vessel and fleet management with actionable visualizations to improve decision making.

The Orbit Software as a Service (SaaS) product aggregates and integrates data from vessels and existing shore-based systems, amplifies it using machine learning and activates it through dashboards, alerts and actionable insights delivered in real time via desktop, tablet and smartphone devices.

In the integration with DTN, Orbit ingests data from DTN marine weather and integrates it with other feeds from the customer’s technology stack to reveal hidden insights about weather, routes, speed, consumption, Time Charter Equivalent (TCE), vessel schedules and more.

For example, Orbit currently alerts operators when vessels deviate from contracted speeds, bunker consumption as well as changes to ETA, which could signal that a vessel may arrive too late to its scheduled port. With the DTN integration, Orbit can deliver augmented alerts which include weather and route-related information. These alerts could include recommendations to reroute vessels to avoid such conditions.

Renny Vandewege, vice president of weather operations, DTN, said, “Nearly every maritime decision has a dependency on the weather, from safety and routing to fuel usage and vessel efficiency. Integrating our enriched weather data into the Orbit workflow means that all teams, from the office to the ocean, have a ‘single source of truth’. It removes the need to switch between single-purpose systems and apps and provides richer, more comprehensive insights.”

DTN weather intelligence is backed by a proprietary marine forecasting engine which includes more than 500 weather parameters. It is a flexible configuration with full spectral wave data from any location worldwide.

Ali Riaz, CEO of OrbitMI, said, “The real-time weather analytics from DTN will allow OrbitMI to offer its customers even deeper insights that empower them to make confident decisions about crew and cargo safety, vessel management and reducing CO2 emissions. This partnership continues to help our customers seamlessly move through the digital transformation of the maritime industry.”