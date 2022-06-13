FMI updates Climateguide.fi user interface

The Finnish Meteorological Institute (FMI) has upgraded the user interface of its decade-old Climateguide.fi website, an educational site providing carefully curated information on climate change.

Run in partnership with Natural Resources Institute Finland, the Climateguide website brings together information on climate change to a single place as well as leading the reader to other reliable sources of information. It also offers practical tips and instructions on how to mitigate climate change and also includes maps, graphs and tools for visualizing climate change and its impacts.

Mikael Hildén, director of the Climate Change Programme at FMI, said, “The Climateguide.fi is intended as a source of information for all who are interested in climate questions. The most frequent users of the service are teachers, students and people working in administrative positions and in companies.”

The user interface and appearance of the Climateguide.fi has been upgraded, and accessibility to the site has also been improved. In addition, the upgrade creates a foundation for updating and renewing content and for future expansion of the service. Some of the content is also available in Swedish and English.

Heikki Tuomenvirta, head of group at FMI, said, “It is important for researched information to be available in domestic languages so that schoolchildren, students and citizens can learn about research-based climate information. For example, the service offers the possibility to monitor what kinds of decisions related to climate change are being made in the user’s own municipality, and if the decisions are in line with information borne out by research.”