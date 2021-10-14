Revamped Climate.gov website hailed as “America’s public gateway to climate literacy”

NOAA’s Climate Program Office has launched a newly redesigned version of its Climate.gov website, which provides the public with science-based information about the Earth’s climate.

With the USA facing increasingly frequent, severe and often life-threatening risks from climate change-influenced extreme weather events, communities and businesses are increasingly requesting NOAA’s assistance and expertise to understand the enormously complex and destructive impacts of climate change. The new Climate.gov better meets this growing demand for climate science and information.

Gina M Raimondo, US secretary of commerce, said, “Not only is the climate crisis costing us American lives, with countless families being tragically torn apart by these extreme weather events, but it’s also costing us billions of dollars, with a price tag of over US$96bn last year alone. That number will only get bigger, and the climate events will only get deadlier if we do not act. The Commerce Department, including NOAA, will use all the tools at its disposal to address these challenges. Climate.gov is the nation’s leading online resource for advancing climate literacy and building resilience to climate impacts. The improved Climate.gov is an asset for families, communities and businesses. We will continue to work to make NOAA’s data as accessible and impactful as possible.”

Climate.gov offers magazine-style articles about climate science and describes how climate conditions are changing with maps, graphics, features and videos, as well as classroom-ready teaching resources matched to grade levels and science learning standards. The site’s redesigned Global Climate Dashboard gives a data-driven readout on the state of the climate system with public-friendly explainers and answers to frequently asked questions. The site provides access to commonly requested climate data and tools hosted by NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information and Regional Climate Centers. Climate.gov’s Climate Data Primer provides a guide for users who are new to climate data.

Rick Spinrad, NOAA administrator, added, “Climate.gov helps meet the diverse needs of the public, whose health, safety and economic well-being are directly tied to climate, water and weather. The effects of climate change are adversely affecting people’s livelihoods and property while putting stress on critical infrastructure, natural resources, and cultural and historic landmarks. The new Climate.gov helps advance one of my main priorities, which is to expand NOAA’s role as the authoritative provider of climate products and services, and increase our capacity to help communities better understand, prepare for, and respond to climate risks and impacts.”

Originally launched in 2010, the redesigned site addresses the needs and interests of the science-interested public, researchers, educators, and other target audiences based on feedback received during listening sessions.

The redesign uses an artificial intelligence platform to advance Climate.gov’s search tool, allowing queries based on location so that users can find city and state-specific maps and data, ensuring climate information is accessible and relevant to all audiences. The new Climate.gov also uses the artificial intelligence platform to better integrate and cross-link content to highlight all available resources sitewide that are relevant to each visitor’s unique interests. In addition, users will now find a better mobile experience on tablets and smartphones.

“Climate.gov is America’s public gateway to climate literacy,” said David Herring, chief of the NOAA Climate Program Office’s Communication, Education, and Engagement Division. “This redesign allows the site to continue to provide the highest level of service to its visitors.”

As a primary trusted source of climate information, Climate.gov receives approximately 900,000 visits per month and has more than 400,000 followers across its social media channels.