Dr. Richard Wylde appointed to Weather Stream board of directors

Weather Stream, a provider of Earth weather data, has announced that Dr. Richard Wylde, managing director of Thomas Keating, has joined its board of directors.

Wylde is a fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering, an expert on quasi-optical antennas and millimeter-wave instrumentation for Earth observation and has been a significant contributor to space-based weather data collection missions for more than a decade.

Weather Stream operates the International Centre for Earth Data (ICED), a cloud-based platform for the aggregation and alignment of multiple commercial and government Earth observation and weather data sets. Using AI and advanced machine learning algorithms, the center processes contrasting data into an accessible format. ICED is designed to process and make data available within 15 minutes of ingestion, thereby providing unmatched timeliness in data availability.

Making the data comprehensible in this way is a part of ICED’s aim to enable users to apply it to environmental, weather and climate analytics models. The center does this by using its proprietary access to the Global Environmental Monitoring System (GEMS) constellation of Earth observation satellites, operated by its partner, Orbital Micro Systems (OMS).

William Hosack, managing director and chairman of Weather Stream, said, “We are delighted to welcome Dr. Wylde to our board, and are looking forward to his guidance toward establishing our ICED platform as a leading source of timely and multi-sourced weather data for commercial and government applications. We anticipate that his experiences in our sector will provide our management team with keen insights regarding the development of products and go-to-market strategies.”

Wylde commented, “Having worked with the Weather Stream team, I am excited about helping the organization fulfil its potential to increase accessibility to high-value, temporal weather data. Weather Stream’s compelling technology and market expertise can significantly impact local, regional and global economies.”