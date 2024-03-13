Utimaco to support Early Warnings For All initiative

Security solutions provider Utimaco has joined the UN’s International Telecommunication Union Development Sector and will support the Early Warnings For All Initiative.

As a provider of public warning systems (PWS) and mass notification systems (MNS), Utimaco plans to implement its experience to design and deploy systems in countries that are the primary beneficiaries of the Early Warning for All (EW4A) initiative created by the UN in 2022.

According to Utimaco, most of these countries have not implemented effective mobile early warning systems to reach communities at risk and the aim is to speed up the implementation of cell-broadcast, including by promoting a regulatory approach and providing technical assistance. Utimaco is the world’s largest Cell Broadcast Center provider after its 2022 acquisition of Celltick.

Stefan Auerbach, CEO of Utimaco, said, “We fully support the goals of the UN’s Early Warning for All initiative. While natural hazards happen globally, the human toll tends to be highest in developing countries with limited resources at their disposal to invest in disaster prevention. As the world’s largest CBC provider with a long-term expertise in the deployment of Public Warning solutions, Utimaco has an obligation to bring that experience to the initiative to help meet the initiative’s target to protect the world population by early warning systems by 2027.”

Dr Cosmas Luckyson Zavazava, director of the ITU Telecommunication Development Bureau, said, “As the lead of the Early Warnings for All initiative’s Pillar 3, on warning dissemination and communication, our objective is to make sure that everyone can benefit from the incredible growth of digital technologies, networks and services. Partnerships with our private sector members, such as Utimaco, are critical in raising awareness about the opportunities of digital solutions, and delivering technical expertise. We value and welcome Utimaco’s decision to join us in our support to the EW4all initiative and help save lives.”

