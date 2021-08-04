Meteorological Technology International
You are at:»»»New project to enhance early warnings in Cambodia and Lao People’s Democratic Republic
Early Warning Systems

New project to enhance early warnings in Cambodia and Lao People’s Democratic Republic

mm By No Comments
LinkedIn +

A new US$5.5m project has been announced by the Climate Risk and Early Warning Systems (CREWS) Initiative to enhance early warning systems in Cambodia and Lao People’s Democratic Republic (PDR).

The four-year project, which is due to begin in October 2021, will be led by national institutions and will enhance their capacities to provide hydrometeorological, early action, and response services to vulnerable populations in Cambodia and Lao PDR.

These efforts are being supported by WMO, the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), and the World Bank Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery (WB-GFDRR). The project builds upon ongoing initiatives in the region and actively engages with key regional stakeholders.

Through the duration of the project, the national meteorological and hydrological services (NMHSs) and national disaster management offices (NDMOs) of both countries, with support from regional partners, will address current gaps across the four pillars of their early warning systems: risk knowledge, monitoring and warning services, dissemination and communication and response capability.

Ben Churchill, head of WMO Regional Office, Asia and Southwest Pacific, said, “This support from CREWS comes just at the right time, as it enables us to continue to build upon past and ongoing initiatives which have built the foundations for strengthening end-to-end early warning system in Cambodia and Lao PDR. The planned activities will sufficiently address the needs and priorities of the countries and are well aligned with ongoing WMO programs within the region whilst leveraging support from the WMO Regional Forecast Support Centre (RFSC) in Ha Noi, Vietnam.”

For more information on the CREWS Cambodia and Lao PDR project, click here.

Share this story:

About Author

mm
, editor-in-chief

Helen has worked for UKi Media & Events for more than a decade. She joined the company as assistant editor on Passenger Terminal World and has since progressed to become editor of five publications, covering everything from aviation, logistics and automotive to meteorology. She has a love for travel and property and has redeveloped three houses in three years. When she’s not editing magazines, she’s running around after her two boys and their partner in crime, Pete the pug.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.