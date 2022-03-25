Meteorological Technology International
WMO kicks off trial to develop integrated urban met services for coastal mega cities

Shenzhen, China - credit: Pixabay

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has kicked off an online pilot program for the Chinese city of Shenzhen to develop integrated urban meteorological, climate and hydrological services based on public-private engagement (PPE).

The Public-Private Engagement for Smart Meteorological Services in Mega-Cities (PPE-SMSC) project is being co-hosted by the China Meteorological Administration (CMA), Hong Kong Observatory (HKO) and Macao Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG).

Dr Zhang Wenjian, assistant secretary-general of the WMO, said that the program aimed to better satisfy the meteorological service demand of mega-cities in vulnerable coastal regions.

The pilot is the first of its kind to be deployed at a regional level and is expected to be replicated and scaled up across other regions at a later date. It will provide reference for the high-speed development of cities in Asia-Pacific regions to address extreme weather and climate change.

Over the next three years, the Shenzhen Municipal Meteorological Service will jointly develop integrated urban meteorological services with partners, establish multi-source data sharing protocols, and conduct impact-based disaster risk early warning services. It will also issue targeted early warning information and carry out urban climate impact assessment together with the government and academic institutions.

HKO will cooperate with relevant government departments and social associations to provide a risk-based storm surge forecasting service for vulnerable coastal regions. SMG will carry out collaboration with public enterprises, communities and private departments to optimize waterlogging alert services.

