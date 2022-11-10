DTN launches severe storm analytics offering for electric utility firms

Data, analytics and technology company DTN has launched a new offering that combines advanced weather intelligence and machine learning outage predictions to help mid-size electric utility firms make better extreme weather-related decisions.

Storm Risk Analytics enables users to confidently make incident command and storm impact decisions before, during and after extreme weather events. As part of the Storm Risk suite developed by DTN for electric power providers across the globe, Storm Risk Analytics gives emergency preparedness managers at electric power companies the industry-specific insights tailored to their operating regions.

Renny Vandewege, vice president, global commercial, DTN, said, “Power companies across the US are responding to increasing financial, operational and regulatory impacts from weather-related events. As the climate changes, effective management of weather-related risks is becoming more complex. Utilities are looking for better ways to protect their assets and demonstrate how their plans can and will support minimal outages for their customers. Storm Risk Analytics was designed to allow mid-size utilities to make better operational risk management decisions with right-time, utility industry-interpreted weather intelligence that they have not had access to before.”

Coupled with DTN WeatherSentry Utility Edition, Storm Risk Analytics is a scalable solution that delivers data-driven intelligence in real time without the cost of custom modeling. Pre-event data supports prediction, preparation and resource estimation and placement, while monitoring and post-event insights help prioritize and improve restoration actions. The solution combines seven years of verified, historical outage data with advanced weather and machine learning models that can be tailored to a utility’s operating region and topography. With Storm Risk Analytics, utilities are now able to predict weather impacts more accurately on their service area up to seven days ahead of an expected weather event.

“With severe weather events increasingly disrupting utility operations, it was important for us to find a way to democratize the access to more precise, regional and industry-modeled data,” continued Vandewege. “Not every utility has the resources to load and maintain their own data into planning models, but they all have to make similar decisions in the moment that affect utility workers, the power grid and consumers like you and me. DTN has created a scalable solution that gives mid-size utilities a better tool to keep crews and communities safe, protect their infrastructure, minimize outage durations, and avoid potential regulatory penalties.”

Storm Risk Analytics is available as an add-on to DTN WeatherSentry Utility Edition. The combined weather intelligence platform provides a full suite of weather observations, forecasts and alerts to manage any number of weather factors that can affect a power grid – from extreme heat and cold, to wet snow and line ice accretion, windstorms, thunderstorms, hurricanes and wildfires.