VIDEO: Saildrone and NOAA release footage from Hurricane Tammy

Saildrone and NOAA have released footage from Hurricane Tammy, captured near the western and southern eyewall of the storm.

During this storm, NOAA conducted the first co-located mission into a hurricane that included a Saildrone USV and a low-flying aerial drone (Anduril’s Altius-600) deployed from a Hurricane Hunter P-3.

Video and image credit: Saildrone, NOAA’s Office of Marine and Aviation Operations – Uncrewed Systems Operations Center, Atlantic Oceanographic & Meteorological Laboratory, and Pacific Marine Environmental Laboratory, and the Aircraft Operations Center