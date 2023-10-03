EXPO NEWS | DAY 1: Agile RF Systems discusses network-centric multifunction weather radar sensing for smart cities

Keith Kelly, CEO of Agile RF Systems, was at Meteorological Technology World Expo (October 3, 4 & 5) to talk about network-centric multifunction weather radar sensing for a future smart city at the Open Technology Forum.

The presentation looked at the benefits of a distributed multifunction radar network to mature smart city concepts of operation. Weather radars are employed for real-time observation of daily hazards associated with high winds, rain, hail and snow. According to Kelly, accurate nowcasting methods can provide one- to three-hour advanced warnings with geographic precision. Improved temporal and spatial observations make aftermath assessments accurate and actionable. Increased use of UAS in municipalities also necessitates accurate airborne surveillance to ensure flight patterns and density rules are followed for public safety. Kelly argued that low-power radars will be an essential part of smart city infrastructure for resource management.

Kelly also addressed the augmentation of smart city infrastructure as well as AI for cognitive controls and extreme weather sensing in a smart city. He additionally spoke about real-time traffic alerts and nowcasting using AI and multifunction support for UAS, weather and other scenarios.

Kelly commented, “Agile RF Systems has been developing a new low-power X-band radar product and is now ready to introduce the product and our company to the meteorological industry. We believe this type of radar will make a positive impact on municipal infrastructure based on the many advanced technology features afforded by our radar solution. The software-defined radar plus electronic phased array beam pointing makes the operational controls extremely flexible. We believe this flexibility in control enables a wide range of sensing modes important to nowcasting, safety alerts and the ability to provide high-resolution (time and space) data products on rain, hail and snow.

“Additionally, the radar is capable of multifunction operations which can support air traffic awareness and tracking. We are hoping to meet attendees with an interest in collaborating and deploying this exciting new product.”

