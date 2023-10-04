EXPO NEWS | Day 2: Campbell Scientific launches a smart IoT datalogger

Campbell Scientific has launched its smart Internet of Things (IoT) Aspen 10 Datalogger at Meteorological Technology World Expo.

Aspen 10 has been designed to automatically recognize sensors that are hooked up to it and automatically download data into the cloud. Coupled with its small size, this is intended to enable users to start their networks quickly and easily with several different sensors in Campbell Scientific’s portfolio. An integrated IoT cellular modem enables the gateway to transmit data to the cloud, and a global positioning system (GPS) receiver identifies automated installation locations. Bluetooth connectivity also enables on-site analysis through the CampbellGo app.

According to the company, the solution is rugged and durable, meaning it can be mounted outdoors without a second enclosure to protect it from the elements. It also has an integrated solar panel and an internal rechargeable battery to make it more self-sufficient.

Nick Demetriades, director of the environmental market at Campbell Scientific, said, “It was knowing the people who are going to attend Meteorological Technology World Expo that made us decide to launch this product at this show. Having been here for a number of years, we knew this was the right venue to introduce something like this, because a lot of the potential people we want to work with are going to be here, and we can expose them to it. From visitors, we’re looking to hear what kinds of applications they might see this solution being applicable to. We certainly have some ideas that we’ll discuss with them, such as network densification for automatic weather stations, for example, but it’ll be interesting to see where they gravitate.”

Alongside this launch, Campbell Scientific is displaying the latest TempVue 10 air temperature measurement sensor. With its integrated bridge circuitry and versatile wiring options, the TempVue 10 offers improved performance and flexibility, making it well-suited to a wide range of applications. Campbell Scientific reports that the sensor has a maximum measurement uncertainty of only 0.3°K over the entire measurement range of -80°C to +60°C, with only 0.1°K over the most common temperature range of -40°C to +40°C.

The TempVue 10 is also the first temperature probe on the market that not only meets but also exceeds all relevant World Meteorological Organization (WMO) temperature recommendations. The thin yet robust housing, combined with the Pt100 sensing element, makes this the first true WMO-compliant sensor to meet the 20-second step response time with an ambient wind speed of only 1m/s.

