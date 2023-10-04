EXPO NEWS | Day 2: Tomorrow.io displays its space weather satellite program

Tomorrow.io is displaying its space weather satellite program at Meteorological Technology World Expo, which is intended to improve the planet’s ability to forecast, with hour data refresh rates for anywhere in the world.

The company has already launched its first two radar-equipped satellites and will launch the full constellation during the next 18-24 months. The constellation’s key advantage is reportedly its global weather and high-resolution precipitation coverage, and high revisit rate of at least one hour. As a result of this, more than five billion people around the world will have access to this level of weather forecasting, pushing every industry and government forward and into a position to adapt to climate change.

Dan Slagen, chief marketing officer at Tomorrow.io, said, “Tomorrow.io is focused on spreading the awareness of weather intelligence, and the high-resolution satellite constellation we are launching. We hope to meet the end users and meteorological agencies, who need support to achieve early warnings given the goals set by WMO. Getting high-quality and reliable weather information isn’t difficult anymore and Tomorrow.io provides an easy path to integration via their operational workflows. Additionally, our data and insights are easy to understand for a non-meteorologist.”

