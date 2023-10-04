EXPO NEWS | Day 2: Skyfora explains the development of its ultralight, sensor-rich radiosonde

Fredrik Borgström, CEO of Skyfora, gave a presentation on the development of the ultralight and sensor-rich StreamSonde RS radiosonde at the Open Technology Forum at Meteorological Technology World Expo.

The ultralight StreamSonde RS was created as a demonstration project for the European Space Agency. It has been designed to improve measurements and atmospheric research with unique, complementary features – 3D motion sensor, ambient light sensors and air quality sensors. All this while reducing the operational costs of upper-air in-situ observations by up to 30%. The audience had the chance to learn about the solution as well as the cost-efficient operations it enables and its value-added features and sensors.

Borgström commented, “Skyfora has just presented its groundbreaking innovation – the StreamSonde. This ultralight radiosonde is poised to redefine atmospheric data collection, introducing unique features that set it apart in the industry. Beyond the standard measurements of pressure, temperature and humidity, the StreamSonde boasts a dual-band GNSS receiver, a first in the field, promising unparalleled accuracy in wind data. Ambitious in its design, it also integrates 3D motion sensors, ambient light sensors and air quality sensors, providing a comprehensive environmental profile. One of the standout advantages is its impact on operational costs – Skyfora’s StreamSonde is ultralight, requiring less helium or hydrogen, offering a cost-effective solution. The low weight, reduced amount of gas and environmental debris align with the growing emphasis on sustainability in upper-air measurements. It’s evident that Skyfora’s StreamSonde is poised to make waves in meteorological research and forecasting. Stay tuned as this innovation reshapes the landscape of atmospheric data collection.”

