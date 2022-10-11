EXPO NEWS: Turnkey Instruments presents its internet-connected ambient gas monitor

Turnkey Instruments is presenting a prototype of the newest version of its internet-connected ambient gas monitoring instrument, iGAS, at Meteorological Technology World Expo 2022 in Paris, France (October 11-13).

The iGAS has been designed to be flexible and compact, easy to deploy and maintain and promote low-cost ownership. It can measure and record up to eight gas species simultaneously and has automatic zeroing by internal zero gas generation, to reduce drift. The iGAS also records atmospheric pressure, temperature and relative humidity.

This instrument has RS485, Ethernet, wi-fi and Bluetooth connectivity, as well as Android and iPhone apps. Any data produced is accessible online, from the user’s smartphone, tablet or desktop. Furthermore, the iGAS can be powered by battery, mains or solar energy.

Dave Brooks, general manager of Turnkey Instruments, stated, “What’s key about our ambient gas monitoring instrument is that it’s internet-connected, easy to use and cost-effective. We are at MTWE 2022 to showcase our range of instruments within Europe. We hope to meet a range of people from the industry to show how we can offer environmental monitoring to work hand in hand with meteorological data. The weather of course plays a big part in environmental issues.”