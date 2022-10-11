EXPO NEWS: Meteopress demoes C-band Solid-State Weather radar

At Meteorological Technology World Expo 2022, Meteopress is conducting a live demonstration of its C-band solid-state weather radar with a 3m antenna.

Visitors are able to witness in person the solution featured on the cover of Meteorological Technology International magazine. The radar features a compact design – a full specs solid-state C-band radar is incorporated in one pedestal and the entire radio chain and all radar components are within the box on the back of the reflector.

According to the company, the practical advantages of this solution include flexibility of the radar operation, the compactness of the system, low power needs and ultra-low maintenance needs. The flexibility of operation comes from the software-defined signal processing unit. The pulses can vary from scan to scan, enabling operators to fine-tune the pulses to the target, length, elevation and status of the atmosphere. Meteopress’s wi-fi suppression system also ensures the radars can operate within large cities.

“Meteorological Technology World Expo 2022 is the largest gathering of industry professionals and experts globally,” said Michal Najman, CEO and founder of Meteopress. “That is why for the first time, we decided to showcase Meteopress’s full C-band radar solution, which has never been displayed before. We need to understand the specifics of the visitors’ needs and the benefits they expect when running our low-infrastructure, low-power, zero-maintenance radars.”

The show runs in Paris, France, until October 13.