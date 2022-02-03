New dates for Meteorological Technology World Expo North America

UKi Media & Events, the organiser of Meteorological Technology World Expo North America (and publisher of Meteorological Technology International) has announced new dates for this year’s inaugural show in Chicago, which will now take place on August 31 and September 1, 2022.

“Due to the rapid escalation of the Omicron variant of C19 in the USA and elsewhere, we have decided to move our new event in Chicago to run a few weeks later, on August 31 and September 1, 2022,” said Tony Robinson, show founder and CEO of UKi Media & Events.

“We all hope – and have fair reason to expect – that the impact of Omicron will be far less severe than that of C19 during the last two years. However, it is definitely disrupting planning, especially as several companies still have staff travel restrictions in place and many people continue to work from home. Furthermore, there is still some uncertainty among our international exhibitors, and quite a few companies will potentially be hesitant to commit to participating while the Omicron numbers continue to ramp up. Therefore, there is a strong case for a short delay in the launch,” he continued.

“Rather than running the risk of presenting an event that is less than 100%, we have discussed the matter with our exhibitors and agreed that it is much better to postpone the expo until the late summer. All arrangements are essentially in place, with an excellent line-up of exhibitors well under development and additional plans to be announced shortly for added value and content through workshops and presentation stages.

“I would like to thank the venue in Chicago for its valued help and cooperation in moving the show to a safer window. The change will enable us to run a comfortable, confident and highly productive industry event, which we very much look forward to doing.”