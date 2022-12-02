Aspia Space expands team to meet demand for Earth observation data services

Cornwall, UK-based satellite data intelligence provider Aspia Space has announced two new appointments as it expands its team to meet the growing demand for its Earth observation data intelligence service.

Aspia’s ClearSky service provides clients with cloud-free images and data intelligence of the ground to help agriculture companies, insurers and other sectors make more informed decisions.

Co-founder and managing partner Mike Smith joins Aspia Space in a permanent role as director of its AI division. With a background in applying deep learning techniques to astrophysics, Earth observation and medicine, Smith is a Fellow of the Royal Astronomical Society and was an Alan Turing Institute Enrichment student.

Working together at the University of Hertfordshire, Smith and Aspia co-founder and managing partner Professor Jim Geach co-developed the AI algorithm and deep generative learning code that removes cloud cover from Earth observation imagery.

Smith commented, “I’m eager to keep Aspia Space at the cutting edge of AI research, and very excited to begin working full time with such a talented group of people.”

Sarah Fairbairn has also joined Aspia Space as director of product. Fairbairn recently completed her master’s in data science with AI at the University of Exeter and picked up the Bright Future Student Knowledge Exchange Award for her project work. Before studying for her master’s, Fairbairn held the roles of R&D director and product discovery manager at LumiraDx Care Solutions, a medtech software company.

Fairbairn said, “I am delighted to be joining the amazing team at Aspia Space. Earth observation is such an exciting area, and I am looking forward to working with the team to expand Aspia Space’s data intelligence offerings to create even more impactful and insightful products.”

Commenting on the appointments, Geach said, “Mike has already played a huge role in co-developing our ClearSky service and I’m excited to be working with Mike again as we continue to develop cutting-edge AI solutions for our clients.

“Sarah’s experience in product research and development and her passion for data science and finding simple solutions to complex challenges will be a huge asset to the business as we continue to scale over the coming months.”