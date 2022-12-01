Meteorological Technology International
VIDEO: Vaisala discusses launch of WindCube Scan lidar solution

Exhibiting at Meteorological Technology World Expo 2022 in Paris, Darshan Sathiyanarayanan, R&D engineer, scientific marketing at Vaisala, discusses the launch of the company’s WindCube Scan lidar solution, which includes a more robust exterior, a new scanning head and a laser design to enable an operationally consistent range of up to 10km.

WindCube Scan has been designed to mitigate hazardous conditions by improving wind measurement, situational awareness and mission-critical actionable intelligence. According to Vaisala, the instrument provides increased measurement range and reliability, along with accurate and timely intelligence for meteorology, aviation and wind energy industries.

The scanning head is resistant to harsh weather conditions due to its casing and heated scanner lens features, meaning the lidar can work in humidity, dust, ice, heavy rain and snow. Overall, the solution has a temperature range of -40°C to 55°C.

