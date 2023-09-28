Reece Williams appointed lead engineer at Biral

Biral, a leading manufacturer of meteorological instruments based in Bristol, UK, has expanded its engineering team with the appointment of Reece Williams as lead engineer.

Williams has a background in simulation motion platforms for vehicle test and development, an area in which he has more than seven years of experience. His previous role was as head of systems engineering – driving simulators, where he designed, developed and delivered multi-million-pound simulators around the world. He has a master’s degree in electronics from the University of Southampton.

At Biral, Reece will lead the engineering team and will be responsible for all new and continuous product development, including support for existing products. He commented, “I am excited to be part of a class-leading company. I have a hunger for developing new products, and there are some exciting projects on the horizon to cement Biral’s reputation in the meteorological arena.”

“We are delighted to welcome Reece to Biral,” said Paul Smith, managing director, Biral. “He is experienced in the industry and a welcome addition to the team. We look forward to him joining us at an exciting time as we drive forward the delivery of our business strategies.”