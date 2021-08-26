Shakeer Baig takes temporary charge of Trinidad and Tobago’s meteorological division

Trinidad and Tobago’s Ministry of Public Utilities has appointed Shakeer Baig as acting assistant director of its Meteorological Services Division (MSD).

Baig joined the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS) in 1989 as a meteorological assistant. He is a qualified meteorologist with training from the National Hurricane Center and the National Weather Service in the USA.

According to a report by the Trinidad and Tobago Guardian, the change was made following a radio interview by the previous director of the MSD, Ezekiel Sampson, who had disagreed with a decision by the National Hurricane Center to upgrade Tropical Storm Elsa to a hurricane as it moved across Barbados in early July.

Following the interview, the Ministry of Public Utilities issued a statement giving details about Hurricane Elsa and its expected impact on Trinidad and Tobago.

An investigation was launched into Sampson’s comments, which was subsequently referred to the Public Service Commission (PSC).