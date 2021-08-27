Biral completes installation of lightning warning system at North Sea wind farm

Meteorological specialist Biral has been contracted by Netherlands-based Observator Instruments to install and test its BTD-350 lightning warning system at an offshore wind farm in the North Sea.

The specially developed BTD-350 marine sensor can detect the presence of a developing overhead thunderstorm and report the actual location of any resulting lightning, out to a range of 83km. The unique quasi-electrostatic operating principle results in a very low false-alarm rate and the ability to warn of the risk of overhead lightning, even before the lightning has started.

This allows any staff at the site to have appropriate warnings for the threat of lightning starting in their area and monitor more distant storms as they approach their location.

In both cases, safe working practices can be maintained, and staff can be altered prior to the onset of any lighting activity in their location.