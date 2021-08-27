Meteorological Technology International
You are at:»»»Biral completes installation of lightning warning system at North Sea wind farm
Lightning Detection

Biral completes installation of lightning warning system at North Sea wind farm

mm By No Comments
LinkedIn +
Credit: Pixabay

Meteorological specialist Biral has been contracted by Netherlands-based Observator Instruments to install and test its BTD-350 lightning warning system at an offshore wind farm in the North Sea.

BTD-350 lightning warning system Credit: Observator Instruments

The specially developed BTD-350 marine sensor can detect the presence of a developing overhead thunderstorm and report the actual location of any resulting lightning, out to a range of 83km. The unique quasi-electrostatic operating principle results in a very low false-alarm rate and the ability to warn of the risk of overhead lightning, even before the lightning has started.

This allows any staff at the site to have appropriate warnings for the threat of lightning starting in their area and monitor more distant storms as they approach their location.

In both cases, safe working practices can be maintained, and staff can be altered prior to the onset of any lighting activity in their location.

Share this story:

About Author

mm
, editor

Dan first joined UKi Media & Events in 2014 having spent the early years of his career in the recruitment industry. As editor, he now produces content for Meteorological Technology International, unearthing the latest technological advances and research methods for the publication of each exciting new issue. When he’s not reporting on the latest meteorological news, Dan can be found on the golf course or apprehensively planning his next DIY project.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.