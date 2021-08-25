Meteorological Technology International
You are at:»»»Taiwan to work with Guatemala to improve extreme weather forecasting abilities
Numerical Weather Prediction

Taiwan to work with Guatemala to improve extreme weather forecasting abilities

mm By No Comments
LinkedIn +
Taipei skyline, Taiwan (credit: Pixabay)

Taiwan’s International Cooperation and Development Fund (ICDF) has reportedly signed a memorandum of understanding with the Central Weather Bureau to export its forecasting ability to the country’s allies.

According to Channel News Asia (CAN), ICDF deputy secretary-general Alex Shyy said that its numerical weather prediction method would enable partner regions to better prepare for extreme weather events.

He also hoped that Taiwan’s efforts could help people in those countries establish disaster prevention awareness and capabilities using smart technologies.

CNA reported that similar projects had been carried out previously with Belize, Honduras, Nicaragua and St Kitts and Nevis to integrate meteorological and agricultural technologies for climate adaptation. Future programs will cover countries such as Guatemala.

Share this story:

About Author

mm
, editor

Dan first joined UKi Media & Events in 2014 having spent the early years of his career in the recruitment industry. As editor, he now produces content for Meteorological Technology International, unearthing the latest technological advances and research methods for the publication of each exciting new issue. When he’s not reporting on the latest meteorological news, Dan can be found on the golf course or apprehensively planning his next DIY project.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.