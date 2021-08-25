Taiwan to work with Guatemala to improve extreme weather forecasting abilities

Taiwan’s International Cooperation and Development Fund (ICDF) has reportedly signed a memorandum of understanding with the Central Weather Bureau to export its forecasting ability to the country’s allies.

According to Channel News Asia (CAN), ICDF deputy secretary-general Alex Shyy said that its numerical weather prediction method would enable partner regions to better prepare for extreme weather events.

He also hoped that Taiwan’s efforts could help people in those countries establish disaster prevention awareness and capabilities using smart technologies.

CNA reported that similar projects had been carried out previously with Belize, Honduras, Nicaragua and St Kitts and Nevis to integrate meteorological and agricultural technologies for climate adaptation. Future programs will cover countries such as Guatemala.