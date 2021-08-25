Meteorological Technology International
You are at:»»»NASA imagery captures height of smoke plumes from California wildfires
Satellites

NASA imagery captures height of smoke plumes from California wildfires

mm By No Comments
LinkedIn +
MISR wildfire imagery (credit: NASA/GSFC/LaRC/JPL-Caltech, MISR Team)

NASA’s Multi-angle Imaging SpectroRadiometer (MISR) has detected and captured giant smoke plumes originating from the recent wildfires spreading across northern California.

Fixed aboard NASA’s Terra satellite, MISR captured smoke from the McCash, Antelope, River Complex, Monument and Dixie fires, which have scorched more than 4,000km2  of land between them. The Dixie Fire, the state’s second largest in history, accounts for 2,960km2.

The MISR instrument has nine cameras that view Earth at different angles. The multi-angular information from MISR’s images is used to calculate the height of the smoke plumes.

Analysis of the imagery showed that the highest plume reached approximately 6,000m. In general, higher-altitude plumes transport smoke greater distances from the source, impacting communities downwind. In recent weeks, smoke from fires in Western USA and Canada has impacted much of the East Coast.

MISR was built and is managed by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate in Washington. The smoke plume height calculation was performed using the publicly available MISR INteractive eXplorer (MINX) software tool. The MISR Plume Height Project maintains a database of global smoke plume heights.

Share this story:

About Author

mm
, editor

Dan first joined UKi Media & Events in 2014 having spent the early years of his career in the recruitment industry. As editor, he now produces content for Meteorological Technology International, unearthing the latest technological advances and research methods for the publication of each exciting new issue. When he’s not reporting on the latest meteorological news, Dan can be found on the golf course or apprehensively planning his next DIY project.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.