Advanced Radar Company acquires Radiometrics Corporation

Advanced Radar Company, a provider of next-generation advanced weather radar systems and software solutions, has acquired Radiometrics Corporation, a global manufacturer of wind and thermodynamic profiling sensors and systems.

“The long history of scientific and technical innovation at both companies, when combined with our installation, support and operational strengths, forms a unique organization that will create significant value for our customers,” said Neil Brackin, CEO at Advanced Radar Company. “Both companies provide market-leading weather monitoring technologies, and we have the team and expertise to ensure our customers can maximize the value these tools provide.”

With more than 400 system installations operating on all seven continents, the combined companies have delivered weather monitoring solutions to governments, civil aviation organizations, military services and a growing number of commercial customers across many industries.

According to the two companies, the acquisition of Radiometrics Corporation fits seamlessly into the Advanced Radar Company business strategy of providing unique state-of-the-science weather decision support tools to a global customer base. The staff of the combined companies have decades of product development and operational expertise focused on delivering the highest quality products and services available in the industry.