Australian Bureau of Meteorology completes Cairns weather radar upgrade

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology has completed the upgrade of the weather radar in Cairns.

Residents and businesses in Cairns and the surrounding areas will now have access to more reliable and up-to-date weather information. According to the bureau, the upgrades to the weather radar will provide improved severe storm prediction by detecting weather systems such as cyclones, and increase the accuracy and reliability of the radar. The radar upgrade will also help emergency services make informed time-critical decisions during severe weather events, to keep communities safe.

Peter Stone, chief customer officer at the Australian Bureau of Meteorology, said, “The new radar system will provide accurate and timely weather information for local residents and industry, including aviation and resources, of Cairns and surrounding communities. The new technology in the Cairns weather radar provides improved coverage for the Northern Queensland area and more comprehensive tropical cyclone and monsoon monitoring.”

Images from the newly upgraded radar are now live on the Bureau’s website and BOM Weather app.

