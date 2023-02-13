Baron makes new hire to lead weather radar division

Tony Burgett has been appointed vice president of operations for Baron Weather, where he will lead the development, deployment and support functions for the company’s expanding weather radar business.

Reporting directly to Bob Dreisewerd, Baron Weather president and CEO, the newly created role will lead all aspects of radar operations, including engineering, production, support, logistics and quality control.

Burgett, who brings with him years of experience within the US Department of Defense, will leverage more than 30 years of operational excellence in program management, business development and engineering expertise. He will direct the Baron team in the production, installation and ongoing support of Baron radars worldwide.

Dreisewerd said, “Baron has seen significant growth in its domestic and global weather radar business. To ensure we are able to meet this demand and maximize operational efficiencies, we added Tony to the management team. He is completely committed to our mission of delivering innovative world-class weather radar solutions.

“Throughout his career, Tony has proven to be very effective at leading highly technical teams to solve complex business problems and drive transformation,” added Dreisewerd. “I think his technical expertise and drive for excellence will be of great value to Baron and I look forward to working with him.”

Burgett commented, “I’m eager to use my progressive leadership to support Baron’s full-scale radar operations. I’m looking forward to working with Bob and the rest of the team to advance Baron’s many growth initiatives.”